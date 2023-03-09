Algert Global LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.20% of Stepan worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Stepan by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,762,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 19,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,054. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

