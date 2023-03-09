Algert Global LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 266,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

