Algert Global LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus Price Performance

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,425,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,737 shares of company stock worth $10,386,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.46. 323,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,254. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

