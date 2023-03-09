Algert Global LLC Purchases 6,468 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance
MSGS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.91. 13,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average is $166.03. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $196.47.
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.