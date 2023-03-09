Algert Global LLC Purchases 6,468 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.91. 13,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average is $166.03. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

