Algert Global LLC Purchases 8,734 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Boston Beer worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Performance

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.72. 47,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.64 and its 200-day moving average is $353.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

