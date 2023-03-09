Algert Global LLC Sells 8,435 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.86. 123,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54.
In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
