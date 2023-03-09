Algert Global LLC Sells 8,435 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.86. 123,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

