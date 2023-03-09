Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.92.
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.