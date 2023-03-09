Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

