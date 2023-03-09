Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after acquiring an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 376,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,491,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

