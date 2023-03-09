Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Allbirds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.09.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

