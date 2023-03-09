Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Allbirds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.09.
Allbirds Stock Performance
BIRD stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
