Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %
AMOT opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
