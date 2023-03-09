Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

AMOT opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,762.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 163,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 55,354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $712,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

