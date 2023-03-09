Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

ERH opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

