Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
ERH opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.45.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
