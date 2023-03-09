Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Alpha Services and Stock Up 9.9 %

ALBKY stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

