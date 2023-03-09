Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Patrick Miles Sells 60,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total transaction of $960,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at $92,044,597,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $949,200.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.