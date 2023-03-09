Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Patrick Miles Sells 60,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total transaction of $960,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at $92,044,597,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 6th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $949,200.00.
  • On Monday, January 23rd, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00.
  • On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

