Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $483,600.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $483,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 439,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 102.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 17.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

