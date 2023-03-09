ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.82

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $25.34. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 3,587 shares.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.