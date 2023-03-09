Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 227,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 129,213 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $11.61.

Alvarium Tiedemann Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Insider Transactions at Alvarium Tiedemann

In related news, Director Peter Yu bought 25,000 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,459,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,363,274. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Yu bought 25,000 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,459,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,363,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,166 shares of company stock worth $1,409,127. 61.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

