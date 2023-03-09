Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 1%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €123.00 ($130.85) and last traded at €123.40 ($131.28). Approximately 1,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €124.60 ($132.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Amadeus FiRe Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €125.13 and its 200-day moving average is €110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

