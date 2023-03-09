American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

AXP opened at $174.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

