Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.66. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 150,607 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$118.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
