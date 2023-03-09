Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.66. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 150,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$118.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

