Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.06. The company had a trading volume of 403,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

