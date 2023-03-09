Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Uniti Group (UNIT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/1/2023 – Uniti Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Uniti Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Uniti Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Uniti Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Uniti Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2023 – Uniti Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Uniti Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $7.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Uniti Group Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.
Uniti Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.
Institutional Trading of Uniti Group
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.