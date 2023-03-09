Analysts Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target at $22.50

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 837.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.