Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $72.61

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

