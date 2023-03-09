Analysts Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) PT at $3.59

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,661,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cano Health by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,310 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Trading Down 8.5 %

About Cano Health

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $746.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

