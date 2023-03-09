Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $78.50

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

OGS opened at $77.65 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $86,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $33,454,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

