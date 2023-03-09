Analysts Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $396.60

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

GS opened at $349.29 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.86 and a 200-day moving average of $347.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

