Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AND. CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.0 %

AND stock opened at C$47.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of C$862.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total transaction of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$994,153. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.