Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.33). Approximately 69,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 49,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.35).

Anexo Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £131.56 million, a PE ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

