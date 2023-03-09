ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.49 million.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
