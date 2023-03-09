Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Reaches $291.40 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $291.40 million and approximately $52.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00022104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00222720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,626.77 or 1.00011324 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03007368 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $54,001,079.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

