ApeCoin (APE) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $4.00 or 0.00019639 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $139.70 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

