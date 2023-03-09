Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $8.36 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

