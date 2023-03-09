Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $51.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ARQT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

