Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Trimmed by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for about 1.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 180,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,086. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,560,776.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

