Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
ASAN stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
