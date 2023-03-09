Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.
Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $216.73 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.07.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
