Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $216.73 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

