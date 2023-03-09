Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.13

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 7610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASBFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,900 ($22.85) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.
Associated British Foods Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.