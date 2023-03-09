Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.13

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 7610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASBFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,900 ($22.85) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.