Astrafer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $246.55 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00007288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a total market cap of $246.55 million and approximately $62,960.69 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.60775517 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $44,612.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

