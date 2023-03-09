ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.16

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.162 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ASX’s previous interim dividend of $1.12.

ASX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at ASX

In related news, insider Heather Smith acquired 1,000 shares of ASX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$67.34 ($45.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,343.00 ($45,196.64). Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

