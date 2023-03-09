Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $122.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ATO opened at $112.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

