aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

LIFE opened at $2.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $61.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.23. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

