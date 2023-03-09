aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.
aTyr Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %
LIFE opened at $2.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $61.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.23. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.62.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
