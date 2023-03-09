Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.46). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.46), with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.
Augean Stock Up 9,900.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 371 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
