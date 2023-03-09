Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
AWX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.
Avalon Company Profile
