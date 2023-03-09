Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 175,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 355,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.