Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 175,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 355,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.