Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00013308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $52.37 million and $6.60 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00426984 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.58 or 0.28861327 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,048,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

