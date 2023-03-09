Badger DAO Trading Down 19.2% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $55.43 million and $6.61 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00013461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00427757 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,253.19 or 0.28914107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,048,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

