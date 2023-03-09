Bank of America Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $96.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,899.33, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,841,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 749,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

