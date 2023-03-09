Bank of America Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $40.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

