Bank of America Trims Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Target Price to $41.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.23 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,383,000 after buying an additional 92,153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,231,000 after buying an additional 283,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

