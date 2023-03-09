BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Down 6.3%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 223,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 683,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,519,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

